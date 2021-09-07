Like so much else during the pandemic, people will be able to Zoom in on the observance of Mexico’s independence day.
2021 marks the second year in a row the Mexican Consulate in Yuma will mark the occasion virtually with presentations on Facebook.
But this year, the consulate is making use of Zoom to present topics area residents may find interesting: the history of Mexico mural art and the importance of tequila to Mexico.
Spain had ruled Mexico for more than three centuries when in the late night hours of Sept. 15, 1810, Miguel Hidalgo called on Mexicans to revolt in what became known as the Grito de Dolores, or Cry of Dolores. Today the Sept. 16 is traditionally observed as the independence day.
Before the pandemic in 2020, the consulate hosted a public celebration at the Yuma Civic Center that featured music and dance performances and exhibitions of Mexican art. The celebration typically ended with people in attendance reciting aloud the words spoken by Hidalgo in his call for an uprising.
Given that the Yuma event previously brought together large crowds of people, the Mexican Consulate was concerned it could further the spread of COVID-19, said Edith Garcia, administrator of the consular office in Yuma. Given that, it decided once again to host a virtual celebration.
This year, the recitation of the Grito de Dolores will be transmitted on the Mexican Consulate’s Facebook page on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
Accompanying the Grito will be prerecorded performances by musicians and dance groups from around Sonora and Baja California, among them Missael, a folkloric dance group from San Luis Rio Colorado; Todos Santos, a stringed instrument ensemble from Ensenada; opera singer Paloma Ledgard; tenor Christopher Roldan, and soprano Ariadna Montijo, who will be accompanied on piano by Hector Acosta, director of the Sonora Philharmonic Orchestra.
Events marking the anniversary of Mexican independence will actually begin on Wednesday, Sept. 8 with a presentation on Zoom by Marianna Gonzalez, art coordinator for the Sonora Institute of Culture. She will speak at noon on the Mexican muralism, an art movement that began in the years following that country’s 1910 revolution.
The presentation will be in Spanish, and people can listen to the presentation by signing in at https://bit.ly/3sEp0Vu.
Then on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m., Victor Manuel Martinez will present a talk in English on Zoom on the historical, cultural and economic importance of Mexico’s traditional drink, tequila.
People can sign in at https://bit.ly/3yyBSIU.
On Sept. 16, the Mexican Consulate in Yuma will carry a presentation in Spanish on Mexican cuisine on its Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Chef Miroslava Estrada will discuss recipes for aguachile, a traditional Mexican seafood dish.
Then on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., artists from around the area will take part in “Orgullo Mexico” (“Mexican Pride”), an art exhibition presented on the consulate’s Facebook.
For more information about activities that are part of the independence observance, visit the Facebook page of the Mexican Consulate in Yuma.