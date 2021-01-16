SOMERTON – The city’s streets were left under water following a heavy storm in September 2015, and Yuma County is taking steps to the tune of more than $4 million to prevent such a crisis from recurring.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors recently directed its staff to contract with Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma to complete the project in two phases.
“This is a project that has been in preparation for several years,” said Supervisor Martin Porchas, whose district includes Somerton. “The goal is to prevent flooding from rain. Obviously it doesn’t rain much in the region, but when it rains, it rains on us hard and it can cause standing water, and then we have problems.”
“This project is going to benefit residents on the south side of the city, and there won’t be any cost for the city, except for the city permits for the work.”
Apart from waiving the permit fees, the city will provide rights of way for the project.
Under the project, Gutierrez Canales Engineering will install underground lines, pumping stations to carry away rain runoff that collects in retention basins in neighborhoods south of Main Street to the Yuma Valley’s drainage system.
The 2015 storm dumped nearly 5 inches of rain on the city. Flood control basins overflowed, leaving sections of city streets under water.
Porchas, who was Somerton’s mayor at the time, said the city is susceptible to flooding because the composition of soil in Somerton causes the rain water to recede more slowly than in other areas.
The basins on the city’s south side are not now hooked up to any drainage lines, but rather are designed to hold runoff until it percolates into the ground.
The project is expected to be done in the summer. The work will be financed with a property tax levied by the county’s flood control district.