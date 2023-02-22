A newly formed nonprofit organization that wants to promote arts in the area will introduce itself to the public March 3 at a fund-raising event in Yuma.

Cafecito Yuma, 176 S. Main St., will host the event at which members of the Yuma County Arts Alliance will discuss efforts to help artists promote their work, help arts teachers and to expose residents to a wider range of visual and performing arts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you