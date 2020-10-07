It’s official – Yuma County has been downgraded from “substantial” to “moderate” spread. The transition into the moderate spread category allows for some businesses to resume operations while others can now have expanded capacity.
In a press release issued Tuesday, Yuma County stressed the need to keep following preventive measures and protocols, such as limited capacity to ensure social distancing and the use of face coverings by both businesses and patrons.
“The governor’s executive orders are still in place, and the guidance is now more important than ever as businesses begin to slowly open. We urge everyone to please comply and support the safety and preventive measures outlined by the individual businesses as we continue to work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Yuma County Health Director Diana Gomez said.
The county directed businesses to the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 Guidance for Businesses webpage for details on how businesses and customers should interact as the opening phase begins. Find the webpage here: https://tinyurl.com/y3p7ro8a.
The ADHS website also has additional guidelines available for bars and nightclubs providing dine-in services and those not operating as a restaurant, indoor theaters, indoor gyms and fitness centers and water parks and tubing operators. These businesses covered under Executive Orders 2020-43 and 52 must comply with the requirements relevant to their business type, including occupancy stipulations.
These businesses are also required to complete an attestation form to operate.
“As a community we have been doing our part including wearing face coverings, socially distancing and following safety and sanitization protocol to get us to this point,” Gomez said.
“I’d like to thank our community for their continued support and cooperation to ensure our local businesses meet the benchmarks to reopen and continue to operate safely,” she added.