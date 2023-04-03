The Yuma County Fair may be 71 years old, but it finds ways to reinvent itself year after year.
The 2023 Fair that opens Tuesday will feature rides and games, food booths, livestock shows and animal auctions, floral, horticulture and other exhibits, and demolition derby, as it has in the past, but it’ll have some new attractions as well.
The music lineup includes new bands, and a Wild West show is making its first appearance at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
Since the fair falls on Easter Week, another new attraction will be three Easter self-stations, at which fairgoers can take and post selfies and family photos, with the chance to win Family Fair Baskets containing gift items worth up to $100.
Also new is Thirsty Thursday on April 6, when all beer prices will be discounted $1 between 4 and 7 p.m.
“We’ve Only Just Begun” is the theme for the 71st annual fair that opens at 3 p.m. Tuesday and continues daily till the following Sunday at the fairgrounds at 2520 E. 32nd St.
Admission will be $2 for everyone on opening day, then will go up to $7 for those 13 and above and $5 for children 6 to 12. Kids 5 and under get in free.
Playing for the first time at the fair will be Amor Prohibido, a tribute band to Tex-Mex star Selena Quintanilla; Escape, a tribute band to Journey; the Tommy Peacock Band, which plays pop and rock hits from all decades, and country musician Matt Farris.
Returning this year are the Doo-Wah Riders, a longtime country band from Southern California; Outlaw Mariachi, a California band that blends mariachi music with other genres, and Rated R, a Yuma band playing classic and alternative rock music.
The Rhinestone Roper Show, a Wild West skill show that is making its debut this year at the fairgrounds, will feature Dan Mink and his daughter Emilee pulling off elaborate tricks with Colt Peacemaker-replica revolvers, lariats, throwing knives and tomahawks. bullwhips and even a pair of horses.
In one trick, for example, Mink throws a knife that severs a string suspending two weights, which, in turn, fall, tripping a catapult that throws two balloons into the air. The balloons, filled acetylene gas, are set aflame when Mink draws and shoots them with a black powder blanks from his revolvers.
He will also demonstrate skills that have made him a world champion pistol spinner and roper, and will get six youngsters from the audience in the act of twirling a lariat.
“Six kids will learn how to spin rope. They get to be a star also and we make those ropes available after the show,” he said.
A stunt involving the Minks’ horses is the finale of the show that the father and daughter.
Mink, an Idaho resident, got his start in his career not on the back of a horse but as an attorney. “I practiced law for seven years. I got into law because I though it would be fun to be in front of a jury but they don’t let juries clap for you,” he said with a laugh during a recent phone interview from Texas, where he was performing prior to coming to Yuma for the fair.
He has spent the past three decades learning, practicing and perfecting the gun-handling, roping and knife and tomahawk throwing tricks he and his daughter now perform half of each year in shows around the country. In 2011 he reached the quarter-finals of “America’s Got Talent” with his routines.
See the fair website for times for the Rhinestone Roper Show.
Brown Amusement of Mesa will bring the rides to the fairgrounds for this year’s fair.
For fairgoers who want to try a win one of the Family Fair Baskets, a hashtag link will be available the first day of the fair, allowing them to post their selfies or family photos.
One winner will be selected each day starting Wednesday and will receive a family fair basket including fair entrance tickets, carnival ride tickets or coupons from drink and food vendors at the fair.
The demolition derby, a longstanding favorite of fairgoers, is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the grandstands of the fairgrounds.
People who want to compete in the derby should register no later than the day before. They can download a digital copy of the registration form from the fair website and complete and e-mail it to marketing@yumafair.com.
The fair will feature dozens of for-profit and non-profit food vendors offering all the fare that has been popular among the public in past years.
“We have a variety of all things ... cold and hot drink and food,” said Frances Garcia, the fair marketing coordinator. “And we have all the favorites people love every year.”
As in past years, Thursday will be Buddy Day, when two people can ride the rides for the price of one.