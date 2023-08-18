Construction projects at the Yuma County Fairgrounds are prompting postponement of its fall festival until October 2024.
“We have construction going on in various locations on the grounds,” said Frances Garcia, marketing coordinator for the fairgrounds. “I don’t have specifics of what buildings are going where.”
She said the work will preclude hosting this year’s Yuma County Fair Fall Fest slated to take place Oct. 4-8.
The work is slated to be completed before the spring Yuma County Fair and does not affect plans for that event, scheduled for April 2-7. And, said Garcia, the fall festival will be back in 2024 as well.
“Absolutely,” she said. “We are still going to plan some great additions for the fall fest that are fall-themed.”
Fairgrounds Manager Eric Wofford could not be reached immediately for comment.
The fairgrounds at 2520 E. 32nd St. first hosted the Fall Fest as a belated fair event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancelation of the spring fair that year and in 2020.
Featuring most of the same attractions as the spring fair, the fall festival proved popular enough in its inaugural year that the fairgrounds added it to its lineup of events for 2022 and this year.