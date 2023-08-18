Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 78F. NW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with thunderstorms, especially in the morning. High 89F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.