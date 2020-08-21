The Yuma County Fairgrounds will be among drive-in theaters across the nation on Saturday that will serve as venues for a Metallica concert.
The heavy metal band that is soon to mark its 40th anniversary will appear on the big screen at the fairgrounds in a prerecorded performance paired with a taped performance of the Ontario, Canada-based rock band Three Days Grace.
Metallica fans will drive onto the fairgrounds and pull into parking stalls in front of a 40-foot inflatable screen, where they'll watch and listen to the 8:30 p.m. concert from their car seats.
The fairgrounds has set aside 140 individual stalls for the DVD concert. Blake Wofford, the fairgrounds' marketing manager, said as of Friday about 70 tickets had been sold.
Encore Live, a Fort Worth, Texas, company is bringing the concert to the fairgrounds and to drive-in and outdoor theaters around the country as part of its Drive-In Nights concert series. The Metallica concert comes on the heels of a Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton drive-in concerts presented by Encore at outdoor theaters in June and July respectively.
Based on the success of the Blake Shelton concert in Pima County, said Wofford, the Yuma County Fairgrounds decided to host a future Encore presentation.
"The (next) one was Metallica, and we jumped on that," he said. "We knew it would be a great opportunity."
The drive-in concert features Metallica performances recorded at various sites in northern California and edited and mixed by the band's production team.
"They're sending us and all the other event venues the DVD with the concert on it," Wofford said.
The ticket price is $115 per carload of up to six people. Wofford said tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate.
The fairgrounds, 2520 E. 32nd Street, will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Concert goers can print their tickets from the internet or present them of their cellphones for scanning as they enter the fairgrounds through the west entrance on Pacific Avenue.
An audio transmitter will feed the concert sound to car radios and to hand-held radios.
The number of parking slots will be limited as part of measures to ensure physical distancing among concert goers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concert goers do not need to wear face masks while listening to the concert from within their parking stalls, but will need to have them if they leave to go to the restrooms or concession stands.
Food and drinks will be available from concessionaires. With the exception of water, people will not be allowed to bring in food and beverages from the outside.
Vendors and fairgrounds staff will wear masks and gloves, Wofford said, and will observe social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers of Disease Control.
The concert comes a month after the the fairgrounds hosted outdoor showings of "The Goonies" and "Caddy Shack" on what turned out to be one of the hottest weekends of the summer.
Temperatures notwithstanding, "The Goonies" screening sold out, Wofford said. The fairgrounds plans to screen more outdoor movies at night, he said, although it plans to wait to do so until next month, when the mercury is expected to be lower.
He said the fairgrounds plans to show the outdoor movies on an ongoing basis. Films will be in all genres, directed to movie fans in all age groups.