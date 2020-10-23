Yuma County: ‘It’s your choice’: Officials warn noncompliance will lead to virus resurgence

Over the last couple of weeks, Yuma County has received reports of gatherings larger than recommended, lack of mask wearing and general noncompliance with precautions that slow the spread of COVID-19.
Officials warn that if it continues, the county will reverse its downward trend of COVID-19 cases and experience a resurgence.
“It’s your choice, Yuma County,” the county stated in a Thursday press release that also acknowledged the reports of noncompliance circulating in the news, social media and direct communications with county officials.
“We are fully aware of activities that are occurring that threaten to create a rise in cases throughout Yuma County,” County Administrator Susan Thorpe said. “We have said this before and cannot stress enough that the choice is up to every resident in Yuma County. It is up to all of us to follow the guidelines in place rigorously while we slowly open. If we do not, it is no secret what will happen and we are already detecting COVID positivity numbers creeping up.”
The county pointed out that COVID-19 spreads very easily and that sunshine and warm weather appear not to stop the spread. With cooler temperatures and recent loosening of some restrictions, the county stressed that it is important that residents “make good choices” with how they conduct themselves each day.
The county reminded residents of the need to continue wearing face coverings over the nose and mouth and keeping a six-foot distance from others. This is especially important to safely allow the public to move more freely and local schools, businesses, restaurants and recreational areas to remain open.
The county also noted that some areas in the United States that had been seeing decreasing COVID-19 cases are now having cases shoot back up in a “second wave.” Hospitals and the overall healthcare system in these communities are on alert as the number of cases climbs quickly.
“Yuma County had a large surge in cases and the impact was lasting as we tracked substantial levels of spread,” said Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
“As community spread decreased to moderate, many of our businesses and schools reopened. We want to maintain that momentum, to ensure we continue to progress toward resuming more community-based activities.”
Gomez added: “Our community has worked really hard to get here. We need to continue to stand together to keep the virus at bay so that our schools and businesses, many of which have just opened, can continue to remain open and operate safely.”
The recommended precautions include regularly washing hands, following social distancing guidelines, masking up in public and staying home when possible.