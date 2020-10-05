Yuma County launches voter education billboard campaign

The Yuma County Recorder’s Office has launched the “Yuma County Votes” election information campaign, using AZVoteSafe funds received from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
The county installed 16 billboards throughout the county in both English and Spanish. Four different designs were created using Yuma County images shot by local photographers. The billboard messages and photographers are:
“Presidential Election is Tuesday, November 3rd” – Photograph of Martinez Lake taken by Fredy Valenzuela of Hektic Photography
“Make Your Voice Heard. Vote.” – Photograph of local farm fields taken by Jon Dinsmore of Dinsmore Farms
“Early Voting Begins October 7th” – Photograph of the Antelope Hill Bridge taken by Davie Brooks of Green Go Seed
“Return Your Early Ballot Early” – Photograph of an ocotillo sunset taken by Ty Cook of Ty Cook Photography
In addition, two electronic billboards displaying an Election Day countdown reminds voters how much time they have remaining to cast their vote.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election is midnight on Monday, Oct. 5. Visit ServiceArizona.com to register.
For more information on voter registration or the upcoming election, visit www.YumaCountyVotes.com.