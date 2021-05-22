Summer is no time to stop cracking the books.
The school year is drawing to a close, but the Yuma County Library District wants kids to keep on reading during the hot months.
The district is kicking off its Summer Reading Program on May 29. And it’s not just kids but readers of all ages who are invited to register to take part in the program that continues until July 10.
People who sign up and commit to reading for a prescribed number of minutes during the day or week will be included in drawings for gift cards at the end of the program.
2021 marks the second consecutive year the program is offered virtually only, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In pre-pandemic years, the district’s branches throughout the county hosted guest speakers in lectures, artistic performances and other presentations that tied in the theme of each summer’s reading program.
This year, with social distancing measures still in place at the libraries, the presentations will take place in a virtual format on the library district’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The 2021 Summer Reading Program will have a pet and animal theme, “Tails and Tales.” In keeping with the theme, the district will host a donation drive to benefit the Humane Society of Yuma.
People can visit the the district’s website for the reading program, yumalibrary.org/2021-summer-reading-program, or hsoyuma.com to find out what items are needed by the humane society.
The district offers the reading program each summer in part to keep children and teens in the habit of reading in the weeks they’re away from a classroom.
“We feel that it’s important for kinds to continue reading whether they’re in school or not,” said Elia Juarez, the district’s youth and teen services manager. For one thing, continued reading over the summer can better prepare kids to make the transition to the next school year,
“Even if they’re reading fiction books, they are learning,” Juarez said.
Moreover, because the program is open to people of all ages, reading offers an activity for family members to do together, she said.
May 29 is the first day people can register for this summer’s reading program. They can do so by visiting https://yumareads.azsummerreading.org/ or by downloading the free READsquared app from Google Play or the App Store to their mobile devices.
They can also register in person at any of the district’s libraries in Yuma, Foothills, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, Roll or Dateland.
Participants in the program can consult the web site or the READsquared app for suggestions for age-appropriate books to read, said Juarez, or they can read books of their choosing. They can check the library district’s catalogue to see if a title is available in a digital version they can download, or they can check out a hard or soft cover books at the libraries.
The books do not have to relate to the “Tails and Tales” theme of this summer’s program.
Participants will use the READsquared app to log the number of minutes or hours spent reading.
In previous years, they qualified for the prize drawings according to the number of books read. This summer they’re included in the raffles according to the time they record reading.
Juarez said organizers of the program believe time is a more accurate way to measure each participants’ commitment to reading, since books vary in length. “No matter what they read, 30 minutes of reading is 30 minutes of reading.”
Participants are not required to show proof that they read the number of hours they have logged on the app. “It’s an honor system,” Juarez said, adding, “you don’t have to turn in a book report or anything like that.”
For more information about this summer’s program, call 928-373-6468.
The Summer Reading Program is developed each year by the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a nationwide non-profit organization, and has been hosted locally by the Yuma County libraries for decades.
Given the progress being made to stop the spread of COVID-19, the district hopes this will be the last summer the reading program is all-virtual.
“We are verhy hopeful that next year, it will be what the community is used to, with live presentations” at the libraries.