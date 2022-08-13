Yuma County libraries are offering a new streaming platform that allows patrons to access free music and videos in Spanish.
The Shelf platform allows patrons to download Spanish-language films, television programs, music, children’s programs and concerts and other performances to their computers, smart phones and other portable devices.
The Shelf already offers programming to libraries in Europe, mainly videos and music in Castillan dialect of Spanish. But now, says Sarah Wisdom, the Yuma County Library District’s community relations director, it is working with entertainment producers in Mexico and other Latin American countries to serve Spanish-speaking library patrons in the United States.
The library district recently signed a contract with The Shelf to stream programs to patrons of the district’s branches in Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Foothills, Wellton, Roll and Dateland.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer The Shelf for our Spanish-speaking patrons,” said the district’s director, Lisa Mendez. “More than half of our county residents speak Spanish at home, and now they will be able to enjoy Spanish language content through this streaming service with their library card.”
The Shelf offers for streaming movies, TV programs and other programming not only from Mexico, but Venezuela, Columbia and Argentina.
To access the programming, Wisdom said, area residents will need to have a library card.
“You can create an account with The Shelf using the PIN number of your library card,” she said. “Then you have access to films, music, TV programs, the performing arts and programs for children.”
All programming is free, and patrons can download unlimited music, TV programs and programs for children and youths. Patrons, however, will be limited to two a week the number of movies or performing arts presentations that they can download.
“(The Shelf) is adding new content each week, so they are always offering something new,” Wisdom said.