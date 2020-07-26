Yuma County is looking to the University of Arizona for help with COVID-19 contact tracing services.
The Yuma County Public Health Services District will ask the Board of Supervisors on Monday to enter into a one-year contract for contact tracing support.
The Health District urgently needs these services as current resources and staff are not enough to gather the required data resulting from the current pandemic, according to a staff report.
“Data from these services are vital to make pertinent decisions protecting the Yuma County’s public health due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” the report noted.
Health District Director Diana Gomez would like to use the “extraordinary procurement” clause to fund the project, which could cost up to $252,435.
In other action, the board meeting will include a presentation on the Yuma County Area Transit bus system and recognition of county employees for their years of service.
In addition, the consent calendar includes the following:
• Submitting an application and entering an agreement with the Arizona Department of Housing for HOME funds of $385,000 to assist families under the Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program.
• The purchase of desktop and laptop computers and software costing up to $296,500 to cover cost increases related to COVID-19 and upgrades from desktop computers to laptops.
• Approving construction plans and authorizing the Department of Engineering to advertise for bids for the County 15th Street-Avenue A Intersection Improvement Project.
• Amending the agreement between Yuma County, as grant recipient, and the Arizona Department of Economic Security for the disbursement of funds related to the administration of the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act.
• Authorizing the health district director to accept and sign the Healthy People Healthy Communities intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Services, effective through June 30, 2025. The entities will work together on goals and strategies to improve the health of county residents.
• Adopting emergency voting procedures in the event a voter experiences an emergency between 5 p.m. July 31 and 5 p.m. Aug. 3, which prohibits his/her ability to cast a ballot on Election Day, Aug. 4.
• Adopting the policy and fees for contracted election services provided to cities, towns and special districts.
• Accepting grants received by Recorder-Election Services, including a Help American Vote Act Fortification Grant of $97,000 and a 2018 HAVA Election Security Grant of $154,416 for fiscal year 2019-2020.
• Changing the Somerton Library Vote Center to the Somerton Middle School Library for the Aug. 4 primary election.
• Approving the settlement of a claim made by DaVita Inc. against Yuma County and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office for $171,289. The claim made by DaVita Inc. arose from a dispute regarding dialysis services to an individual incarcerated in the Yuma County Detention Center in 2018-2019.
The supervisors will also consider several zoning cases and hold public hearings on the requests.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. at 198 S. Main St. Anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 and does not want to attend the meeting in person can still participate by submitting an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
These email forms will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/ybe6bd36.