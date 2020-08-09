Yuma County recognized three employees who stood out for their exceptional public service to residents in 2019. The County Employee of the Year award went to Rosa Castillo. Katie Strom was named Court Employee of the Year. James Franco received the Safety Excellence Annual Award.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual recognition of employees regularly scheduled for mid-April was postponed this year. With no end in sight to the pandemic, county officials moved forward with a modified recognition ceremony during the Aug. 3 supervisors meeting.
“This is an exciting day for us. We get to recognize excellence,” County Administrator Susan Thorpe said. “The success of Yuma County and the Superior Court are the direct results of the hard work, energy and innovation that our valued employees deliver every day in service to our organization. I want to thank all employees for what they do day in and day out all year long to serve our community.”
The Merit Award System Board reviewed the nominations and recommended the award winners to the supervisors. The supervisors then voted to accept the recommendations announcing each winner.
ROSA CASTILLO
Castillo, deputy public fiduciary, has been with the county for six years. She currently serves as an indigent burial specialist with the Office of the Public Fiduciary. She handles burial program processes designed to help families bury family members who have passed. Many of the deceased are either homeless or have been out of contact with their families for many years.
Castillo has to practice extreme due diligence when searching for families of the deceased, which includes financial and property searches and researching Veterans Administration records, among others, to find family members and make proper arrangements.
Castillo played an integral part in researching and implementing a new process for mortuaries to handle indigent burials. As a result, the indigent burial program is now contracted with a single mortuary, reducing the county cost by 30%.
Castillo was praised for taking on a difficult task while maintaining a professional and genuine attitude.
As a reward, Castillo received a plaque and an award of $1,000.
KATIE STROM
The Court Employee of the Year award went to Katie Strom, a judicial assistant with the Superior Court. Learning the legal system is not an easy task, but in just under five years with Superior Court, Strom received a crash course as a judicial assistant.
When the Commissioner 3 court was assigned both civil and family court cases last year, Strom was instrumental in implementing a number of improvements to handle the load. She assisted in revamping the process in how the court gives notice to family court litigants. The process had been antiquated and needed improving to prevent a heavy backlog of cases from piling up.
In 2019 an administrative order reassigned responsibility for the family court default calendar to the Commissioner 3 court, and Strom immediately started setting hearings at a much faster rate. Through her efforts, the backlog was cut from 2.5 months to 3 weeks and completely eliminated by the end of the first quarter in 2020.
A new e-filing system has been introduced at the courts, and Strom has become the go-to judicial assistant, helping those who don’t understand the new system.
Strom was praised for the assistance she gives to litigants and her professionalism, for seeking to streamline the dismissal calendar and the default hearing process, and her work in ensuring the Commissioner 3 office is meeting the Arizona Supreme Court time standards goals.
Strom received a plaque and an award of $1,000.
JAMES FRANCO
Of a field of 12 nominees, the 2019 Safety Excellence Award went to James Franco, detention supervisor with the Juvenile Court.
A lot of girls and boys at the Juvenile Detention Center have to take care of younger siblings “and they have no really good idea how to do so,” Franco said, adding that some will lock the “younger ones” in a room with cereal and leave them alone.
As a CPR instructor who certifies in babysitting, Franco taught and certified first the girls and then the boys in babysitting. “That way they know how to feed the baby and change the diaper, and they also know CPR,” he said.
As the winner of the Safety Excellence Award, Franco receives a recognition plaque and $250.