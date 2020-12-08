The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance of bonds to pay off the debt it owes for public safety pension plans as mandated by the state.
The county owes $24 million for the sheriff retirement plan and $10 million for the correctional officers retirement plan that is managed by the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
The total estimated financing cost for the bonds will be $47.3 million, consisting of an estimated principal amount up to $36 million and total estimated interest of $11.3 million. The county will also set aside $1.3 million as a reserve fund.
The county has pledged to repay the bonds with revenues from excise, transaction privilege (sales) and vehicle license taxes as well as state-shared revenues.
By taking advantage of the current historical low interest rates, the county will save taxpayers about $17.8 million by paying now for the unfunded liabilities that will accumulate from 2021 through 2038.
The resolution comes with an emergency clause because the market rates are continually moving and the county wants to close the transaction as quickly as possible.
Gil Villegas, chief financial officer, noted that adopting the resolution is the last step so the county is in compliance with state law and it can issue the bonds.
As required, the county held a public hearing on Nov. 16, but no members of the public asked to speak on the issue.
“So we are good to good,” Villegas said.
Chairman Tony Reyes summed up the situation facing the county. “The crux of the situation is that we have a very high pension fund liability and we’re trying to cover it in a way that makes it easier to plan in the future years and save the additional funds to pay it as it comes along as a bill every year,” he said.
“We have seen the amortization scales, and it shows if we don’t take care of this, the amount will continue to grow exponentially throughout the years to the point that it would take $7 or $8 million or $9 million a year just to be able to pay it in the near future. I think it’s wise for us to settle this situation,” Reyes added.
The resolution designates Stifel, Nicolaus & Company to act as the underwriter. The county has been working with Mark Reader, Stifel managing director, in developing the plan. Supervisor Russell McCloud recognized Reader for his work and his great relationship with the county before expressing his support for the plan.
“Every year going forward the repayments of this bond never exceeds what our liability to PSPRS would be. I was amazed by that. I would figure we would pay more upfront for the first five years … Those numbers are really small,” McCloud said.
“But those outyears are massive in saving us millions of dollars a year. So I commend you and Mr. Reader for putting together something like this that is so beneficial for our taxpayers,” he told Villegas.
McCloud then noted that a taxpayer had asked him whether the payments for the bonds would be added to property taxes. He asked Villegas to clarify that it would not be going on the taxpayer bill.
Villegas explained that it would be paid from several sources of revenue the county is already receiving, such as the vehicle license taxes and stated-shared revenues, and not as a new line item on the property tax bill.
“In addition, because we will be able to save some money, we will not be paying as much money to PSPRS. Those additional savings that we will receive will contribute to paying it back,” Villegas said.
Reyes added, “The idea right now is this would save us the painful process of having to go out and add more taxes to the residents. This is a process to save money, not to add more money or add more cost to an already difficult situation.”
Villegas confirmed Reyes’ statement. “It’s one of the benefits of taking care of this liability upfront. It’s more manageable for our budget process. We know exactly how much we need to pay. We know exactly how much we need to contribute so we don’t have those surprises in year five or six where our unfunded liability rate jumps from $1 million to $6 million,” he said.
“What that gentleman was afraid of was a new line item property tax,” McCloud noted. “If he’s thinking that, there’s got to be other people thinking that. I wanted to clarify that. You will not see a new line item on your property tax bill.”