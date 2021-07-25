Yuma County has been recognized by a national peer organization for making library programs more accessible to the elderly and for offering career growth opportunities to the county’s public works employees.
The county received two achievement awards at the National Association of Counties’ recent annual conference, one for the county Library District’s Senior Story Time and the second for the public works department’s Leadership Education Advancement Program.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced its suspension, two sessions of Senior Story Time took place twice a month at Yuma Senior Living to serve residents whose health conditions prevented them from visiting the county’s libraries.
Valerie Weber, today manager of the Yuma Main Library, visited the retirement to lead residents in sessions aimed at promoting social interaction, stimulating memories of their lives, brightening mood and improving concentration.
The residents listened to readings of literature, poetry and even children’s books, discussed those works, talked about other topics, listened to music and took part in other activities. While each session conformed to a chosen theme, none followed a strict format, rather evolving as they went on, Weber said.
“It was organic based on my interaction with them but there was always some sort of theme.”
The theme of one session was dancing, with residents showing Weber some of moves they practiced on the dance floor in their younger days.
Other themes included food, pets, the residents’ families, travel and traditions in other countries. For one session, Weber brought in mementoes from the time she lived in Japan.
Discussions about children’s books were popular because they rekindled bond memories of childhood.
“They really liked themes that centered around finding faith or reaffirming faith,” Weber said.
Each session brought together about 15 residents of Yuma Senior Living, she said.
“It was a very engaged program where they were into it as much as I was. We were all learning things about each other.
“I think they made it as much a success as anything I did. They were there to partake. It wouldn’t have been anything without them.”
Weber said she and Ashley Jackman, today the library district’s assistant director, arrived at the idea of Senior Story Time while discussing new ways to reach out with library programs to people of different demographic groups.
Weber began visiting Yuma Senior Living in August 2019 and continued to do so into early 2020. Then COVID-19 appeared and senior homes were closed to visitors as part of measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Weber said she and other considered trying to continue the program virtually but decided against doing so. “It can be done virtually, but I don’t think you would get the same (effect).”
She said she looks forward to the day the pandemic is over and the program can resume and even be expanded.
The Leadership Education Advancement Program, or LEAP, seeks to preserve expertise within the public works department by offering career advancement opportunities to non-supervisory employees who might otherwise move on.
While qualified employees are well-versed in their field, the LEAP program gives them leadership skills to assume supervisory positions in the department, said Joshua Scott, the county’s public works director.
Public works partnered with the county’s human resources department to create a year-long development program consisting of classroom and one-on-one instruction to help participants gain skills in communication, conflict resolution and overall leadership.
Nine employees have gone through the program since it began in January 2020, Scott said.
“All the feedback has been very positive and one of the interesting comments we have had (from students) was that some of the classes were too short and they wanted to dive into it deeper,” he said.
County officials say the program has resulted in a 45% drop in turnover and 80% of positions in the department being filled internally. The program has cost $18,312 but has brought out an estimated $78,777 in the cost of recruiting, screening and retaining of new employees to fill vacancies, the county says.
The National Association of Counties advocates for the interests and priority of counties in federal policymaking and in state Legislatures. Its other roles include promoting best policies and practices in county government, efficient use of taxpayer dollars and improving the public’s understanding of county government.
Yuma County was represented at the NACo’s recent conference in Prince George’s County in Maryland by Supervisors Lynne Pancrazi and Martin Porchas and County Administrator Susan Thorpe.