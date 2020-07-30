A few months overdue, Yuma County is recognizing employees that stood out in 2019. They are being recognized for providing exceptional public service to citizens.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual recognition of employees regularly scheduled for mid-April was postponed this year. With no end in sight to the pandemic, county officials decided to move forward with these recognitions in a modified way, rather than keep waiting longer.
During the Board of Supervisors meeting last Monday, the county announced the four employees who have been nominated for the title of 2019 Employee of the Year and the three employees up for the 2019 Court Employee of the Year award.
In addition, out of a field of 12 nominees, the county will also choose the recipient of the 2019 Safety Excellence Award.
The winners will be announced during the supervisors’ meeting on Monday, which starts at 9 a.m.
The 2019 Yuma County Employee of the Year nominees are Rosa C. Castillo, an indigent burial specialist with the Office of the Public Fiduciary; Suzanne Cooper, a program coordinator with the Public Health Services District; Jim Patrick, a librarian with the Library District; and LeeAnne Stansbury of the Finance Department.
The 2019 Yuma County Court Employee of the Year nominees are Amy Fischer, a receptionist/clerk with the Juvenile Justice Center; Katie Strom, a judicial assistant with the Superior Court; and Jaime Velazquez, a court services supervisor with Adult Probation.
Only one candidate nomination is allowed per department. Candidates were chosen for meeting the following criteria: Must have been a full-time employee with a minimum of two years of service by Dec. 31; must have received a “meets expectations” or greater performance rating during the last two review periods; must show evidence of having promoted the county’s core values or the Superior Court Judicial Canons; and developed demonstrable cost savings to the county or Superior Court through ideas or suggestions.
Nominations will be screened by a Merit Award System Board appointed by the supervisors. Each first-place winner will receive a plaque and an award of $1,000 (after taxes). The remaining nominees split an additional $1,000.
The supervisors will also decide the recipient of the 2019 Yuma County Safety Excellence Award. The Safety Excellence Award is both a quarterly and annual award.
The 2019 Yuma County Safety Excellence Annual Award nominees are: Steve Banuelos, Juvenile Justice Center; Barbara Diaz, Public Health; James Franco, Juvenile Justice Center; Christian Figueroa, Jose Gonzalez, Lynn Harlow-Smith, Adolfo Lopez, Quinton Martin, Daniel Paz, Louie Rivera and Mag Valenzuela, all of Public Works; and Cyrinda Williams, Public Fiduciary.
Candidates are chosen for meeting any or all of the following criteria: Full-time employment and at least one year of service and no disciplinary actions during the previous year; scores a “meets expectations” or greater performance rating during the most recent review period; initiates safety practices that produce cost savings to the county; demonstrates an exceptional awareness and appreciation for safety and contributes to the development and implementation of safety programs in the workplace; supports the efforts of the safety compliance officer to increase workplace health and safety, eliminate hazardous conditions and maintain compliance with local, state and federal regulations; and is a champion of safety principles and encourages fellow employees to view safety as a necessary and beneficial part of all operations.
The Safety Excellence Award Committee will screen all nominations and forward the final candidates to the Merit Award System Board. From there, the Merit Board will review and recommend the award winner to the supervisors.
Winners of the Quarterly Safety Award receive a prize and $100 (after taxes). The winner of the 2019 Yuma County Safety Excellence Award will receive a recognition plaque and $250 (after taxes).