Yuma County Election Services needs poll workers for Vote Centers throughout the county for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The county made the announcement on Tuesday, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.
The county noted that poll workers are critical to the success of an election. “Having an adequate number of poll workers to staff polling places on Election Day can ensure voters receive the assistance they need at the polls and help provide a positive and smooth voting experience for all. By signing up to be a poll worker, you can Help America Vote,” the announcement stated.
Poll workers receive a stipend based on their assignment and may be eligible for additional pay if they are bilingual and assigned to provide language services to voters at a Vote Center.
Poll workers must be a registered voter in Arizona and a resident of Yuma County. Current high school students age 16 and 17 can participate as a poll worker with permission from their parent or guardian and school. Training is required to become a poll worker.
Apply to become a poll worker at the Yuma County Election Services at www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/election-services. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yymmm3dt for the Student Election Day Poll Worker Application.
The polls will open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and poll workers are required to be at the Vote Center from about 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, call Election Services at 928-373-1014 or visit www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/election-services.