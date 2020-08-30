by yuma county staff
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
What’s New
Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Rd starting week of August 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25 mph on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General Description
Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
Estimated Completion Date April 2021
Bid Award January 30, 2020
Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule:
Earthwork operations will begin on Red Cloud Mine Road. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays.
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
AVENUE B: COUNTY 16TH STREET TO COUNTY 18TH STREET INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.0702
What’s New
As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading, mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb & gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master Schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection. Contractor was expected to commence working at Co. 18th St & Avenue B starting July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by November 17,2020.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
Cemex Construction:
08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: Contractor to continue grading roadway for new pavement at Co. 18th Street, Co. 17-1/2 St, Co. 17th St., and Co. 16-1/2 St. Co. 18th Street, east of Avenue B will be closed to thru traffic. Detour thru Avenue A-1/2 and Co. 17th St.
08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: Subcontractor will be replacing approximately 790’ of 24” irrigation pipe north of CO. 17-1/2 St starting on 8/31/20. Detour will be set along Avenue B-1/2.
APS:
APS completed relocations as of 8/21 all poles and known utility conflicts.
Century Link:
Century Link completed relocation of their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandoned all existing wood poles along west side of road.
City of Somerton
City of Somerton completed a new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B
Road Closures:
• Co. 18th Street, east of Avenue B will be closed to thru traffic. Detour thru Avenue A-1/2 and Co. 17th St.
• Avenue B at Co. 17-1/2 Street. Road will be closed to thru traffic during irrigation pipe replacement. Detour will be set along Avenue B-1/2.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
HIGHWAY 95 AND ENGLER AVENUE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.9915(D)
What’s New
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb & gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday July 6,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will be removing pavement, constructing new curb & gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: Contractor to complete new pavement and widening on south side of intersection. Travel lanes will be shifted to the south once pavement replacement has been completed.
APS & Century Link:
09/07/2020 to 09/28/2020: APS to relocate existing pole at southwest corner of intersection. APS will require a temporary road closure to complete transmission line realignment. Message boards will be in place while this is being conducted.
Road Closures:
• Highway 95: Road will remain open to vehicular traffic with one lane of travel in each direction.
• Engler Avenue: South side of intersection to remain open. Flaggers will be used during grading and paving operations.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
CO. 17TH STREET AT WEST MAIN BRIDGE PROJECT
What’s New
Yuma County will be removing an existing old timber bridge that is in a deteriorated condition and will be replacing it with a new 12’x7’ single cell concrete box culvert, the new crossing will be widened and brought up to current standard. The proposed work is located on Co 17th St. by Avenue J ¼ at the West Main Canal.
Master Schedule: Contractor was scheduled to commence work on July 13, 2020. This is when the existing bridge was to be removed and demolished. A water outage was scheduled for August 3, 2020 to August 9, 2020.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: Contractor installed box culvert, wing walls and canal transition on 08/14/20. Contractor to complete new pavement and signing across culvert by 9/04/20.
Road Closures:
• Co. 17th Street at West Main Canal to remain closed for duration of work. Canal access from Co. 18th Street crossing will remain open.
DRAINAGE WELL NO. 1,2,7 & 9 DISCHARGE PIPE REPLACEMENT
What’s New
As part of a rehabilitation Flood Control project, Yuma County will be reconstructing discharge pipelines for four ground water wells, No. 1, 2, 7, & 9 all located along the Yuma Valley levee in the north part of the City of Yuma. The existing PVC discharge pipes are substantially deteriorated and must be replaced in order to maintain the wells in operating condition.
Master Schedule: Contractor was scheduled to commence work on July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by October 18,2020.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: Contractor completed work on 08/07/20. Working on punchlist items.
Road Closures:
No road closures are expected during completion of punchlist items.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505
What’s New
Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: No field work expected to be conducted the week of 8/31.
Yuma County Public Works:
09/07/2020 to 09/18/2020: Yuma County will be conducting a pavement overlay along Somerton avenue from Co. 11th St to Co. 14th Street.
Road Closures:
No road closures are scheduled at this time.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 08/31/20 to 09/04/20
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Ave H to Ave F and Co. 20th St to Co. 18th St
• Route 2: N Frontage to Suzanne De Fortuna Dr & Ave 14E area
• Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 32E
Co 12th St to Co 6th St
• Route 4: Co 5th St to Dateland Ranch
Ave 44E to Ave 47E
WORK ZONE:
(09/02/20)- Overlay Co 8½ St from Ave D to Ave E
(09/03/20)- Overlay Co 8 from Somerton Ave to West Term
(08/31/20- 09/04/20)- Sidewalk Repair Foothills Blvd between Frontage Rd and 40th St
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (09/07/20-09/11/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Ave J to Ave D
Co 19th St to Co 17th St
• Route 2: Hwy 95 to Laguna Dam Rd and Ave 9E to Ave 12E
• Route 3: Ave 31E to Ave 34E
Co 11th St to Co 6th St
• Route 4: Co 5th St to Dateland Ranch Rd
Ave 47E to Ave 53E
WORK ZONE:
(9/9/20) – Somerton Ave from Co 11th to Co 12th
(9/10/20) – Somerton Ave from Co 12th to Co 13th
(9/07/20 – 09/11/20) – Sidewalk repair Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (08/31/20 – 09/04/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Ave D to Hwy 95 from Co 18th St to Co 21st St
Hwy 95 to Levee from Co 18th St to Co 14th St
Cortez to Levee from Co 14th St to Co 11th St
Ave C to Levee from Co 11th St to Co 9th St
• Route 2: Ave 14E to Ave 15E from Co 14th St to 44th St
Foothills Blvd to Ave 14E from 44th St to S Frontage Rd
Foothills Blvd to Ave 12E from 48th St to S Frontage Rd
Ave 12E to Fortuna Rd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
• Route 3: Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Hwy 95 to Ave 28E
Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE: Ave F & Co 23
Foothills Blvd & 38th St
Ave 3E & Co 15th St
Hwy 95 & Co 19th St
Archibald & Urtuzuastegui
Main & Urtuzuastegui
Brooks & Cesar Chavez
Ave 4E & Co 14th St
Hwy 95 & Co 15th St
Fortuna & 35th Pl
Foothills Blvd & 48th St
Hwy 95 & Cocopah
Ave G & Hwy 95
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (08/31/20 to 09/04/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Pacific Ave to Ave 5E from Co 10th St to E 12th St
Ave B to Hwy 95 from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
Ave 3E to Ave 7E from CO 18th St. to Ave 4E
• Route 2: Foothills Blvd to Ave 15E from Co 10th St to N Frontage Rd
Camino Del Sol to Foothills Blvd from 24th St to N Frontage Rd
N Frontage Rd to 28th St from 11 ½ to Camino Del Sol
S Ave 11 ½ E to Camino Del Sol from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Route 3: Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE: Ave D and Co 14
Fortuna and 28th St
Foothills and 40th
8th Ave and C Chavez
Main St and Chavez
Somerton and Co 18th
Somerton and CO 14th
Ave A and Co 14th
Foothills and 44th
Ave 11E @ Railroad
Ave 3E and Hwy 95
Ave 3E and 32nd St