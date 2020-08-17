The Yuma County Board of Supervisors hit a wall in its efforts to fund a relief grant program designed to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the board is not giving up, directing staff to continue to look for a viable option.
The supervisors had previously directed staff to explore ways to use AZCARES funds to assist struggling businesses and individuals in unincorporated county areas. However, questions came up regarding an Arizona constitutional clause that prohibits gifting taxpayer money to the private sector.
In addition, the county is required to exclusively use Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding from the state to offset expenditures for the salaries of public health and safety employees and employment-related expenses through Dec. 31. Because the use of these funds frees up general fund monies for other uses, the supervisors had hoped to use some of those excess funds to help struggling small businesses.
However, on Monday, Deputy Administrator Ian McGaughey explained that the Arizona gift clause severely restricts the use of taxpayer money. Consequently, the county is not able to use general fund monies for a grant program that would benefit the private sector.
Staff had examined some of the grant programs being used in municipalities inside and out of Yuma County to see if it could replicate them. The City of Yuma offers a program with grant awards ranging from $1,500 to $10,000 based on the type and size of business and with a number of eligibility requirements. The program is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation, which collects, processes and awards the grants for a 1.9% administration fee. Funding is provided as long as businesses meet certain qualifications, including having been ordered closed by one or more of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. The city is funding this program with $550,000 of CARES Act funds, plus the administration fee.
Somerton is considering a small business micro-grant relief program. At its Aug. 4 meeting, the council discussed entering into an agreement with Local First Arizona, a nonprofit organization, to administer such a program for a 5% fee. The item was tabled until staff could research other administrative options, including the ACF.
San Luis staff is exploring the possibility of a similar program at this time, the staff report stated.
Wellton has used the majority of excess funds generated by its CARES Act allocation to pay down some of its PSPRS liability. The town is not pursuing business relief grants at this time, the report said.
Supervisor Russell McCloud asked how the City of Yuma is pulling that off its grant program. County Attorney Jon Smith explained the city is not using general fund monies. “They’re treating their funds as direct federal funds coming from AZCARES Act, without that restriction. I don’t know the particulars of that,” he said, adding, “If we didn’t have the same restriction, we would have been able to do the same thing.”
However, Smith noted, the Yuma County agreement for the use of AZCARES Act monies “certifies that we will use our funds solely for first-responder type payroll, absent overtime, and that’s it.”
County staff will continue to look at options to see what “could pass muster, but right now, that’s where we’re at,” McGaughey said.
Chairman Tony Reyes suggested the county support a nonprofit’s efforts to assist small businesses. He noted the supervisors are sympathetic to their situation and want to help struggling small businesses, but county government is limited with what it can do with its funds.
“We’ve got to do more than show sympathy, and I think that’s what we’re all trying to do here, find a way to do something meaningful, especially considering the fact that this was supposed to be a 14- or 21-day closure, and it’s been six months,” Reyes said. “It’s understandable that some of these businesses are in a situation that they may not reopen unless they get some kind of assistance.”
He added: “If you could put together a program that we could support and is basically vetted by the Legal Department, we’ll be more than glad to look at it.”
That’s the direction where McGaughey is looking, Smith said.