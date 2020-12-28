Yuma County recognized two longtime officials, Supervisor Russell McCloud and Assessor Joe Wehrle, for their service as their time with the county comes to an end.
McCloud, a small business owner, has been a member of the Board of Supervisors since being elected in 2004. McCloud decided not to seek reelection this year. “Sixteen years is long enough. It’s been an outstanding privilege, but it is time to step aside,” McCloud told the Yuma Sun.
“(He) has demonstrated a passionate commitment to our community through his energetic service,” the county said in a Facebook statement.
Wehrle started working for Yuma County in 1977 and served as chief deputy assessor for 16 years before being elected assessor in 1992, a position he has held ever since. He also did not seek reelection.
“We thank them both for their dedicated service and wish them continued successes in the years to come,” the county said.
The County Supervisors Association, which represents the county supervisors in Arizona, also recently recognized McCloud, a past president, for his service.
“I really appreciate that they did that, and it was touching,” McCloud said during his last meeting on Dec. 21.
Supervisor Darren Simmons wished him “good luck” and thanked him for his help through the years. “Thank you for your mentorship for the last four years. I’ve known you longer than that, being with the Sheriff’s Office ... I can’t thank you enough, and I wish you nothing but all the best.”
To McCloud’s wife, he quipped, “Have fun with him, Joy. He’s yours now.”
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi also shared words with him. “I’m going to miss you too, Russell.”
Vice Chairman Martin Porchas added his thoughts. “Thanks a lot for your service. I really appreciate it. I’ve known you for a while now. It’s been a pleasure working with you here, and I’ve learned a lot, so thank you. I wish you the best ... I’m pretty sure we’ll be hearing from you once in a while.”
“Thank you, Russ, very much for your years of service,” Chairman Tony Reyes said, before jokingly adding, “Congratulations to your wife because she now has to deal with you all the time.”
“It’s been a great run,” McCloud said.