Yuma County experienced record-setting revenues during the first quarter of the fiscal year, which include July, August and September.
This is unexpected considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and unusual because sales taxes are typically very sluggish during the summer months.
Local sales taxes are trending 31.5% above last year. State-shared tax revenues are at 18% above last year. Property tax revenues, after the first payment due on Nov. 1, show no reduction in collection levels. The total levy is at 37%, which is 0.3% above the prior fiscal year.
With revenue collections stronger than expected, the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 7 released funds that had been sequestered, or put aside, earlier this fiscal year.
The supervisors approved the release of the last of the sequestered funds, nearly $700,000. They previously released about $1.95 million for the purchase of 26 vehicles.
The unsequestered money will go towards expenditures that were already budgeted but awaiting the release of the funds. The Budget Review Team had recommended, and the supervisors had approved, to sequester until Jan. 1 a number of large expenditures until the major revenues stabilized or showed improvement.
They felt this was necessary due to the uncertainty in future collections resulting from the governor’s and local officials’ “stay at home” executive orders and the mandatory closure of some local businesses due to the pandemic.
The supervisors asked Gil Villegas, chief financial officer, to keep a close eye on the general fund revenues to determine if current expenditures needed to be further restricted and/or released and report his findings on a regular basis.
In his latest update, Villegas asked that the board consider releasing the self-imposed expenditure sequestration now rather than Jan. 1 as originally planned.
The revenue budget for the year was set at nearly $89 million, flat from the previous year because the county wasn’t sure how revenues would do in view of the pandemic. Revenues come from three main sources: property, sales tax and state-shared taxes. Other revenue streams include fines, legal fees and charges.
July, typically a slow month, saw a record-setting sales tax collection. “We struggle to get a million dollars in revenues, in local sales tax revenue,” Villegas said. “For this month we see an exception, We actually received $1.4 million and change, which represents an increase of almost $400,000 over the previous year.”
“It was the toilet paper,” Chairman Tony Reyes quipped. He then explained the reasons he believes sales taxes have increased. “I think just the fact that people don’t go somewhere else to buy stuff, they buy it in Yuma County. And because you can’t really go out and shop somewhere else, you’re shopping local.”
Villegas agreed, noting, “It seems to be the majority of people, because they couldn’t go out on vacation, they decided to stay home, spend the money here, and that’s what is making our economy move.”
Local sales taxes continued to trend high in August and September. Even October, although not all the numbers are in from the county, are showing an uptick in revenues, specifically, with property taxes.
“Considering we were contemplating a no increase in revenue, the county is doing very well,” Villegas said.
“Gil, in the years we’ve been working together, you’ve done a good job on projections,” Supervisor Russell McCloud said. “You did horribly this year. Terrible. And I can’t tell you how pleased I am that your projections are so bad. It’s amazing news. I know we sat here listening to these dire projections, and I understand why you made them. That’s what we all thought. It’s just so amazing to me that these are the numbers.”
Villegas responded: “If someone had told me the beginning of the fiscal year this would happen, I would have said, ‘I don’t believe you, you’re crazy.’ The revenues are coming in, despite the pandemic. I’m glad that the citizens decided to stay here and keep our local economy moving.”
Supervisor Martin Porchas pointed out that some people were receiving the federal unemployment stipulation of $840 a week, when normally they only get $240 per week.
“So that $600, that’s quite a bit of money. That money was coming back to the economy here in Yuma. When you have two, a couple, that’s a significant amount of money,” Porchas said.
In addition, he noted, with kids staying home, families are spending more on food.
Villegas noted that the strong revenues are the reason the county is getting a “very good” credit rating with the bond issuance that will pay off the debt owed for the sheriff deputies’ and correctional officers pensions.
It’s also helping the county keep a healthy fund balance, Villegas added.
However, Porchas cautioned that the county needs to continue a conservative approach to spending. People have been spending money, but “that will stop” with the deployment of the vaccine and once the pandemic “settles down. We need to come back to reality.”
Villegas agreed and said that he is keeping in mind that this is a “one-time situation.”