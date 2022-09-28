Tony Reyes, a Yuma County supervisor and head of a nonprofit housing organization in San Luis, Ariz., has been honored by the Mexican government for his efforts to help Mexicans nationals living in the area.

Reyes received the Ohtli award from the Mexico’s consul in Yuma, Jose Antonio Larios, during the recent Fiestas Patrias celebration at the Yuma Civic Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you