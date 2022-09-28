Tony Reyes, a Yuma County supervisor and head of a nonprofit housing organization in San Luis, Ariz., has been honored by the Mexican government for his efforts to help Mexicans nationals living in the area.
Reyes received the Ohtli award from the Mexico’s consul in Yuma, Jose Antonio Larios, during the recent Fiestas Patrias celebration at the Yuma Civic Center.
The honor, presented on behalf of Mexico’s foreign ministry and that country’s Institute of Mexicans Abroad, recognizes those whose activities help Mexicans improve their lives in this country.
Reyes is a founder and the executive director of the Comite de Bien Estar, a nonprofit formed to help low- and moderate-income families, many of them recently emigrated from Mexico, secure financing to build first homes in San Luis. In the years since its founding four decades ago, Comite has branched out to provide a variety of other social services in San Luis.
Reyes said the credit for the Comite’s success is not his alone. “I have to point out that this is not the work of one person. It is the work of many families, and thanks also to the families, because without their support, not much public service could have been done. You have to have the support of the family for these things to happen.”
He added that a collaboration with the Mexican Consulate in Yuma has enabled Comite to have a greater impact in its programs helping the needy.
And, he added, “it has worked to provide a deeper understanding of what it means to have these roots, what it means to today to come from Mexico, to try to make people from Mexico feel like they are at home, because that is especially hard for immigrants.”
A native of Mexico’s Sinaloa state, Reyes co-founded Comite in 1981, then served for a decade as a mayor and city councilman in San Luis. In 1998, he was elected to the board of supervisors and has since been re-elected to successive terms as supervisor of District 4, which takes in the south county.
Previous recipients of the Ohtli award include John Arnold, founder of PPEP, a Tucson-based educational organization that serves Yuma County; former Somerton Mayor and current county Supervisor Martin Porchas; Everardo Martinez, former director of Arizona Western College’s south county campuses, and former San Luis Mayor Juan Carlos Escamilla.