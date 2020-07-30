Yuma County department directors and elected officials have been distributing Years of Service certificates, pins and plaques for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years to employees as tokens of appreciation for their years of dedicated service to the county.
Follows is the list of employees who have been recognized:
35 YEARS
Elaine N. Taylor, Information Technology Services
30 YEARS
Jessica J. Torres, Assessor; Christina P. (“Christy”) Isbell, County Administrator’s Office; Rafael E. Mendoza, Facilities Management; Eduardo Barrera, Information Technology Services; Margarita V. Santana, Library District; Michael S. Holten, Public Works.
25 YEARS
Sebastian R. Navarrete, Lamberto M. Sanchez and Robert Torres, Adult Probation; Patricia Barrera, Assessor; Dolores Corral, Clerk of Superior Court; Charles V. Platt, County Attorney; Edward A. Martinez, Facilities Management; Alicia A. Cabrera and Richard A. Cuming, Health District; Sandra M. Castillo, Human Resources; Leticia I. Montes, Justice Court Precinct 1; Jose L. Gonzalez, Public Works; Guy S. Avenetti, Guadalupe M. Espinoza, Robert L. Oberosler, Russell Russom, Pedro Sanchez and Ronald W. Voss, Sheriff‘s Office; Cynthia Moore, Superior Court.
20 YEARS
Julie Burreson, Adult Probation; Joseph S. Willen, Assessor; Shannon J. Gunderman and Kevin J. Tunell, County Administrator’s Office; Diana (Dee) M. Campas, Olympia Frost, Blanca L. Hirales-Alvarez, Eva B. Salazar and Rosie Kuechel, County Attorney; Patrick W. Headington, Department of Development Services; Francisco J. Sanchez, Engineering; David Rico, Facilities Management; LeeAnne Stansbury and Tammy L. Tato-Vasquez, Financial Services; Martha P. Burruel, Health District; Edna Y. Lopez and Maria E. De Los Reyes, Housing; Anita R. Salisbury and Francisco Esquivel, Juvenile Court; Sylvia A. Moore and Lucy M. Shaw, Library District; Leobardo Ambriz, Public Works; Nohyra A. Madsen and Norma A. Vasquez, Recorder; Jose M. Aldaco, Roberto Arriola, Nidia Alavez, Matthew R. Felix and Jessie A. Murrietta, Sheriff‘s Office; Adam W. Gage, Leticia Silva, Isabel H. Banuelos and Gloria (Patricia) P. Negrete, Superior Court;
15 YEARS
Sandra L. Alarcon, Enrique C. Rodriguez and Michael L. Griego, Clerk of Superior Court; John Nozar, Constable JP1; Lucia Gomez, County Administrator’s Office; William J. Kerekes, Laura P. Luna, Karolyn Kaczorowski and Ruby A. Gaxiola, County Attorney; Olivia Valenzuela-Arvayo, Selene Hurtado and Fernando Villegas, Department of Development Services; Roberto N. Perez, Engineering; John P. Parriett, Facilities Management; Carmen C. Anderson, Financial Services; Guadalupe Fuentes, Health District; Susan C. Northcutt, Justice Court Precinct 1; Anet Solorzano, Carolina E. Zaragoza and Stacy L. Davidson, Juvenile Court; Ricardo A. Sandoval, Public Defender; Roberto Gutierrez, Public Works; Adriana Alvarado, Edward C. Soto, Ricardo Villarreal, Wendell Walker, Alfredo Caro, Edgar Guerrero, Cindy M. McGuire and Eduardo Rangel, Sheriff‘s Office; Brent L. Gunderson and Viviana Lorona, Superior Court; Evelin Martinez, Treasurer.
10 YEARS
Stephanie L. Pla, Adult Probation; Flor Arciniega, Assessor; Freedom J. Bauder, Clerk of Superior Court; Maria I. Flores, Facilities Management; Karina Zavala, Health District; Mayra F. Alexandre, Human Resources; Maria (Isabel) I. Jimenez and Oscar Ramirez, Information Technology Services; Carly M. Sandoval, Justice Court Precinct 1; Minnie Sue E. Samaniego, Justice Court Precinct 2; Carmen R. Gardea, Juvenile Court; Laurie L. Boone, Stacey Holten, David J. Monypeny, Deanna C. Moser, Claudia A. Pena, Daniel Ramos Juarez and Kile S. Thomas, Library District; Susana Magdaleno, Public Defender; Jessica DuShane, Public Fiduciary; Cristal L. Kautzer and Vivian R. Williams, School Superintendent; Joshua R. Farias, Edgar O. Guerra, Adrian Jaimez, Juan Jaramillo, Richard R. Molina, Joseph A. Olea, Maria A. Padilla, Crystela M. Silva, Pennia L. Thrailkill, Andrew T. Topper, Rodolfo Ulloa, Curtis A. Wise and Kimberly K. Wright, Sheriff‘s Office.
5 YEARS
Nancy Pena, Adult Probation; Jessica N. Kerekes and Melody Macias, Clerk of Superior Court; Mary (Barbara) B. Villaneda, County Administrator’s Office; Claudia M. Gonzalez Jimenez, County Attorney; Ofelia Flores, Department of Development Services; Luis E. Flesher Iliana, Jaime de Vargas and Angelica M. Prado, Facilities Management; Hector A. Wakamatzu, Financial Services; Lizbeth Camargo, Althea K. Gill, Brenda Gonzalez, Lynn A. Harlow Smith, Jessica N. Juarez, Marco A. Nieves, Dennis W. Owen, Yessenia A. Sanchez, Mayra A. Soto and Norman O. Torres, Health District; Nora G. Cortazar and Richard X. Zavala, Housing; Kaitlin A. Burreson, Information Technology Services; Chantal R. Heras, Justice Court Precinct 2; Africa Carrasco, Christina M. Charles, Elder A. Dominguez, Ruben Esparza, Jose (Luis) L. Federico, Jose A. Fisher, Rafael Garcia, Belinda F. Gill and Sayra S. Oceguera, Juvenile Court; Claudia (Dennise) D. Goodwin, Legal Defender; Maria D. Gnagy, Library District; Maribel Valtierra, Public Defender; Joe Escalante, Christian O. Figueroa, Jose A. Gomez and Eric Rodriguez Lopez, Public Works; Kenneth A. Allmon, Matthew A. Arellano, Robert L. Pompa, Cesar A. Sanchez, Sheriff‘s Office; Christy Garcia and Vincent Nicasio, Superior Court.