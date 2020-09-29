As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Todd Leroy Jenkins, male, 56. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 185 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Todo Jenkins, John Allen Jenkins. Tattoos: hearts on the chest. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Pedro Peralta Barboza, male, 23. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 130 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Llegal (stage name)” and a tattoo of “Santa Muerte” on the right forearm, music symbol on the left wrist and three dots on the left hand. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
• Ashley Ann Dinges, female, 38. Height 5 feet, weight 106 pounds. Blond hair, blue eyes. Tattoo: a heart on the right thigh. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Benjamin Garcia, male 30. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 165 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Benjamin Daniel, Benjamin Forth, “Goofy”. Tattoos: “Jessie” on the left forearm, “VI” on the face and “HOS” and a sun on the back. His probation violation is for the original conviction of shoplifting, a Class 4 felony.