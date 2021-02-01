As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Leslie D. Hill, male, 41. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: a computer on the right forearm, Woody Woodpecker on the right shoulder, Hatchetman and Japanese writing on the right leg, a star on the right hand, “your name” on the right buttock, Koi fish on the right ankle, “Micah Hezekiah” on the left forearm, moon on the left shoulder, Yin Yang symbol and the Grim Reaper on the left leg, stars and handicap sign on the left arm, fairy on the chest, Jack Sparrow and skulls and crossbones on the back, and a cross on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Shante E. Carver, male, 38. Height 6 feet 5 inches, weight 279 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: a sun on the left shoulder, half moons and Chinese writing on the left arm and a tribal design on the back. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Kendra Ashanti Gabino, female, 26. Height 5 feet 1 inches, weight 133 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of dangerous drug involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Daryl Melton Sumlin, male, 48. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Daryl Melton Sumlin Sr. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, possession of narcotic drugs, a Class 4 felony.