As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Bing Casey Roberts, male, 60. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 182 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Tattoos: moon on the neck, and a dagger and a rose on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Humberto Raul Gutierrez, male, 34. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 159 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Bado Gutierrez, Beiro Gutierrez, Beto Gutierrez, Humberto Paul Gutierrez, Humberto R. Gutierrez, Humberto F. Gutierrez. Tattoos: “G” on the right arm and “H” on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of the Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence of Drugs, a Class 4 felony, and Criminal Damage, a Class 5 felony.
• Andre Nathaniel Walker, male, 37. Height 6 feet 9 inches, weight 199 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Andre Nathaniel Torigoe, Andre Torigoe, Andre N. Walker. Tattoos: “Mr. Get Strong” on the right arm and a cross on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Cierra Faye Kirby, female, 29. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 165. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Alias: Cierra Kirby, Cierra F. Kirby. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony; Aggravated Assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony.