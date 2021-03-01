As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Timothy James Aguirre, male 28. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 135 pounds. Brown hair, black eyes. Alias: Smoke. Tattoos: “Honor” on the right arm, a Japanese symbol and “Family First” on the neck, “Tina” on the left arm and a cross on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 5 felony.
• Priscilla Alarcon, female, 29. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 200 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of resisting arrest, a Class 6 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Anthony James Betts, male 33, height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 175 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Scrappy, Youngboss, James Betts. Tattoos: “R” on the right leg, “Anthony II” on the right arm, various tattoos on the left arm and numeral 3 on the hand. His probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Willie Garcia, male, 33. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 160 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Garcia” with praying hands on the left arm and Roman numerals on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, both Class 4 felonies.