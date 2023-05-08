As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Victor Angel Laguna, male, 32. Height 5 feet 1 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Scooby, Lil Shorty, Criminal, Mr. Criminal, Victor Angel Esperanza, Victor A. Laguna, Victor Laguna, Victor Esperanza Laguna. Tattoos: “Rosy” with stars, “Pocos Pero,” “Life” and a clown face on the right arm; “Jane,” skulls, “ Gameboy 02-14-08” and the New York Yankees logo on the left arm; three dots on the left wrist, and “Laguna” on the back. A gunshot scar on the left shoulder. His conviction is for the conviction of Possession of a Dangerous Drug Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony,

