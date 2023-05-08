As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Victor Angel Laguna, male, 32. Height 5 feet 1 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Scooby, Lil Shorty, Criminal, Mr. Criminal, Victor Angel Esperanza, Victor A. Laguna, Victor Laguna, Victor Esperanza Laguna. Tattoos: “Rosy” with stars, “Pocos Pero,” “Life” and a clown face on the right arm; “Jane,” skulls, “ Gameboy 02-14-08” and the New York Yankees logo on the left arm; three dots on the left wrist, and “Laguna” on the back. A gunshot scar on the left shoulder. His conviction is for the conviction of Possession of a Dangerous Drug Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony,
• Keysi Abdulle Suleiman, male 28. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 190 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Kasey Abdu, Keyse Abdull, Keysi Suleiman Abdulle, Keysi Abdulle, Suleiman Abdulle Keysi, Abdulle Keysi Suleiman. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Amanda Marie Galvez, female, 34. Height 5 feet, weight 120 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Amanda Galvez. Tattoos: brass knuckles on the right thigh, Aries sign on the right hip, “Kerekes” on the right buttock, cross on the left wrist, “A” and brass knuckles on the left shoulder, brass knuckles on the left arm, and heart and brass knuckles on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony..
• Jonathan Anthony Solis, male, 30. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 160 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Johnathan Felis, Jonathan Solis Ramos, Jonathan Ramos-Solis, Johnathan Solis, Jonathan Solis, Jonny Solis, S Anthony Solis, Jonathan Solis-Ramos. Scar on the left calf and birthmark on the left side of the forehead. Artificial right arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.