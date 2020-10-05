As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Miguel Angel McGhee, male, 37. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 175 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Michael McGhee, Angel Mc, Miguel Angle. Tattoos: “McGhee” on the back and “Christina” on the left arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony.
• Amanda Ashlee Clark, female, 33. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 168 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Tattoos: skull with a bow on the left calf. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Bonnie Elliott, female, 53. Height 5 feet, weight 126 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Bonnie Leigh, Bonnie Smallwood, Bonnie Leigh Judd. Tattoos: Rose and “CJ” on the back Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony.
• Jennifer Lee Ferraguti, female, 30. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 113 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.