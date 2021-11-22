As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Joseph Michael Garcia, male, 33. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 164 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Garcia” on the right forearm, skulls and “J” on the right hand, cross on the right cheek, “G” and “Kiley” on the left hand and spade on the left cheek. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted importation of dangerous drugs, a Class 3 felony.
• Martin Thomas Estrada, male, 21. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 120 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: baby feet on the right forearm, cross on the right index finger, money signs on the right thumb, “Estrada” on the right arm, money signs on the left wrist, face on left hand, “Haha” on the left finger, rose on the left ear, eye on the left arm, cross under the left eye, and a diamond on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted robbery, a Class 5 felony.
• Luis Angel Lopez, male, 49, height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 140 pounds. Gray hair, brown eyes. Alias: Guicha; Guicharo, Luis Guicharo, Luis Angel Ruiz, Luis Angel Garcia Ro, Luis Lopez Ruiz. His probation violation is for the conviction possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• David Gomez, male, 22. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 147 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: David Gomez Garcia. His probation violation is for the conviction of the possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.