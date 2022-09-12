As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Jeno Jozsef Gelencser, male, 88. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 159 pounds. White hair, green eyes. Alias: Jeno J. Gelenscer. Scar on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of disorderly conduct with a weapon per domestic violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Dustyn David Sanchez. male 29. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Dustyn David Hunter Sanchez, Giovana Navarro, Dustin Sanchez, Dustyn Hunter Sanchez. Tattoos: anchor and fish on the right wrist anchor, eagle with snake on the right arm, “Ximena” on the neck, roses and “Mother” on the left shoulder, skull on the left hand, and a pinup with hear and arrow on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated assault, a Class 6 undesignated fellony, and aggravated domestic violence, a Class 5 felony.
• Mayra Valenzuela, female, 29. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetmine, a Class 6 felony.
• Andres Flores, male, 43. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 157 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Andres Moctezuma Flores, Andrew Flores, Andy Flores, Andres FloresPalomino, Andres Moctezuma Palomino, Andres PalominoFlores, Andy, Anoy. Tattoos: gargoyle with skulls on the right shoulder; portrait of St. Francis on the neck; tattoos of Indian girl; pyramids; angel and Emiliano Zapata on the left arm; portrait of Zapata; marijuana leaf on the left ankle, and girl with brim hat, Cisco Kid and “Flores” on the abdomen. Scars on the left hand and abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.