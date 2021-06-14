As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Mario Campos Maldonado, male, 21. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 180 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Mario Campos, Mario Maldonado. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Laurel Elizabeth David, female, 30. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Jesus Daniel Duenas, male, 24. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “JR” on the right forearm, a rose on the right hand, “Abeeanah” on the left forearm, “Duenas” on the left arm and praying hands on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of endangerment, a Class 6 felony.
• Angel David Duran, male, 36. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 165 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Angel Lucero, Joker Duran, David Lucero, Lil Slammer Lucero, Angel David IV Duran, Angel Davidpp Duran. Tattoos: “Yuma” on the right calf, three dots on the left wrist, “ns hwd” on the left hand, and “Hollywood” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.