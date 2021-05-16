As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Arin M. Woolheater, female, 47. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 168 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Arin Lopez, Irene Lopez, Arin Michelle Woolheather. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: “Me Vale Madre” and “Adrian” on neck, “Margarito” on the right leg, rosary on the left hand, “Kaylee” on the left arm, partially lasered tattoo on upper left arm, Sponge Bob tattoo on the back, and a scar on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of solicitation to import marijuana, a Class 4 felony.
• Rafael Antonio Chacon Jr., male, 22. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 152 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Scar over the right eye on the eyebrow. His probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated domestic violence, a Class 5 felony.
• Daniel Munoz Paz, male, 60. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 165 pounds. Gray hair, brown eyes. Alias: Daniel Munoz, Daniel Paz Munoz. Tattoos: three dots on the left wrist, “Claudia” and “Gilbert” on the chest, “Smile Now” with face on the left side of the back, “Cry Later” with face on the right side of the back, and “Daniboy” and “Denelle” on the upper back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Gadge Thomas Carter, male 26. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 137 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Tattoo: tribal design on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.