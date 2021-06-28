As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Raymundo Ruiz Gomez, male, 49. Height 5 feet 8, weight 220 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ray Ruiz, Raymundo Ruiz, Raymundo Gomez Ruiz. Tattoos: “Alicia” and “Cisco” on the right arm; dragon and San Diego Chargers lightning bolt logon on the left arm; “Twenty-Six” on the chest; “SV” on the back, and “Lomas” on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Andres Jesus Marrufo, male, 21. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 127 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jesus Marrufo Andres. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Eleodoro Rodriguez Soto, male, 35. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Lolo, Eleodoro Rodriguez, Eleodoro Rodriguez Rodriguez, Eleodoro Soto, Eleodoro Rodriguez SotoRodriguez. Tattoos and distinguishing marks: “Layla,” “Linda,” “Sebastian” and “Dominique” on the right forearm; “Orgullo Durangese” with scorpion on the left arm; Chinese letters on the left forearm; scars on both knees, and a burn scar on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Francisco Daniel Hernandez Ramirez, male 33. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 142 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Francisco Daniel H, Francisco Javier Hernandez, Francisco Ramirez Hernandez, Francisco Daniel Ramirez. Tattoos: “Lurdes” on the right upper arm, “Chalinda” and a cross with banner on the left upper arm; “Hernandez” on the right forearm, and “Ramirez” left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.