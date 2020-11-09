As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Teran G. Twist Jr., male, 25. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 210 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “vicious” on right eyebrow, “Kwapa” on right cheek, “pride” on left cheek. His probation violation is for the original conviction of misconduct involving weapons, a Class 4 felony, and criminal damage, Class 5 felony.
• Jaime Kim Turner Jr., male, 26. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 201 pounds. Black hair, Brown eyes. Tattoos: crosses under both eyes, “T” on left hand, “Y” on right hand and an image of seeing eye on neck. His probation violation is for the original conviction of theft, a Class 6 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Nahiella Ramirez, female, 30. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 126. Black hair, Brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted robbery, a Class 5 felony.
• Manuel Agustin Carlos, male 28. Height 6 feet, weight 215 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: silhouette, wolf paw, “MAC” and “RIP” on the right arm; “cross” and “Family” on the right wrist, and “AZ” on the left arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 4 felony.