As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Ricky Emilio Pando, male, 52. Height 5 feet 5 inches. Weight 193 pounds. Bald head, brown eyes. Alias: Rickie Emilio Pando, Ricky Emiljo Pando, Ricky Pando, Luis Sigala, Spanky. Tattoos: Aztec 13 on left cheek: portrait of himself and wife on the right shoulder; “LA Demon” on the right hand; “Devil or Angel,” girl, “Crystal” and “Pando” on the right arm; tattoo of lips and “Negra” on the neck; Grim Reaper and number 13 on the left shoulder; “Sandiful” and skull on the left hand; “Daddy Girl” and “Crystal” on the left arm, and “Chino” and “Tina” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, a class six felony.

