As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Ricky Emilio Pando, male, 52. Height 5 feet 5 inches. Weight 193 pounds. Bald head, brown eyes. Alias: Rickie Emilio Pando, Ricky Emiljo Pando, Ricky Pando, Luis Sigala, Spanky. Tattoos: Aztec 13 on left cheek: portrait of himself and wife on the right shoulder; “LA Demon” on the right hand; “Devil or Angel,” girl, “Crystal” and “Pando” on the right arm; tattoo of lips and “Negra” on the neck; Grim Reaper and number 13 on the left shoulder; “Sandiful” and skull on the left hand; “Daddy Girl” and “Crystal” on the left arm, and “Chino” and “Tina” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, a class six felony.
• Alicia Nicole Baxter, female, 34. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 160 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Alicia Baxter, Alicia N. Baxter, Nikki Baxter, Alicia Nicole Bribaxter, Maria Gonzalez. Tattoos: “Fear No Man” on the right arm; “All eyes on me” on the neck and “Trust No Bitch” on the left arm. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Forgery, a Class 5 felony, and Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 5 felony.
• Mark Anthony Cervantes Ramirez, male, 25. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 145 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Mark Ramirez Cervantes, Mark Cervantes, Mark Anthony Cervantes, Mark Anthony Cervantes-Ramirez, Mark Cervantes-Ramirez, Mark A. Cervantes-Ramirez, Mark Anthon Cervantes-Ramirez, Mark Anthony Ervantes-Ramirez, Mark Anthony Ramirez. Tattoos: “XXI,” “Sebastian” and black spade on the right arm; Aztec 14, four dots and two lines on the right wrist; “C” and Budweiser crown on the right wrist; “family,” and chess pieces on the left arm; four dots on the left elbow, and “Soledad” on the cheek. His probation violation is for the conviction of the Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Damian Eduardo Ruelas, male, 20. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 134 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Damian Edward Ruelas. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 5 felony; Possession of Dangerous Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Possession of Drug paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.