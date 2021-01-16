As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Maria Alicia Araujo Arangure, female, 37. Height 5 feet, weight 158 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of criminal impersonation, a Class 6 felony.
• Aurelia Krystina Ornelas, female, 29. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 176 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: “Mona.” Tattoos: “DMP” on the face, “Mousie” on the left arm. “Victor” on the left wrist and “Angela” on the chest. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of theft of a credit card, a Class 5 felony.
• Joseph Valdez, male 21. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 141 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias Joseph Diego Valdez. Tattoos: rose and “Angelina” on the right forearm, “D” on the right arm, “S” on the left arm and a dot under the left eye. His probation violation is for the original conviction of disorderly conduct, a Class 6 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Angel Eric Morales. male, 20. Height 5 feet 6, weight 132 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: bones on the left hand. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony, and theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor.