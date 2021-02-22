As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Jesus Manuel Fonseca Jr., male, 41. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 145 pouinds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: "Poches Cenova Junior Mercedes” on the right arm. Other distinguishing marks: scarring on the right arm from needle use. Alias: Jesus Ibanez, Jesus Manuel Ybanez, Jesus FonsecaIbanez. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Gonsalo Salas, male, 34. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 165 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated criminal damage, a Class 6 felony.
• Kami Lee Solano, female, 30. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 128 pounds. Brown hair brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Brittany McCarthy, female, 29. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 160 pounds. Blonde hair, Blue eyes. Tattooes: a rose on the right ankle and a diamond on the right shoulder blade. Other distinguishing marks: crescent-shaped scare on the left thigh. Her probation violation is for the conviction of shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 4 felony.