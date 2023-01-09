As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
•Claudia Oropeza, female, 38. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 275 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Claudia Christina Oropeza, Claudia C. Oropeza, Claudia Cristina Oropeza, Claudia Ponce, Claudia Christina Ponce. Tattoo: Chest. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Lanezsa Berlin Angulo, female, 31. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 161 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Lanessa Berlyn Angulo, Lanessa Angulo, Lanezsa Berlyyn Angulo, Lanezsa B. Angulo, Lanezsa Angulo, Lanezsa Berlyn Angulo. Tattoos: “Azrian” on the right wrist, and “Angulo,, and 19 stars on the back. Scars on the right breat and abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Jonathan Francisco Bohanon, male 29. height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 264 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Menace Bohanon, Jonathan F. BohanNon, Jonathon Francisco Bohanon. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Dwayne Ray Porter, male 50. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Dwayne Porter, Dwayne R. Porter. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.