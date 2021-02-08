As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Frank Posada, male, 27. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 168 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Tattoos: “IV” on the right arm, heart on the right side of the chest, tattoo of the state of California on the left side of the chest, and a green snake on the back. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony.
• Ryan Richard Michael Jacobs, male 28. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 162 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Aliases: Ryan Jacobs, Ryan Michael Ralph Jacobs, Ryan Richard Michael Ralph Jacobs. His probation violation is for the original conviction of theft, a Class 6 felony.
• Todd Edward McCoy, male 35. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 183 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Aliases: Outlaw McCoy, Shaun McCoy. Tattoos: “Wendy” on the neck. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 5 felony.
• Anthony Robert Duran, male 34. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 145 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 3 felony.