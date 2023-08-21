As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Joaquin Antonio Camacho Gomez, male, 33. Height 6 feet, weight 155 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Joaquin Camacho, Joaquin Antonio Camacho, Joaquinn Camacho, Joaquin A. Camacho Gomez, Joaquin Antonio Camacho Gomez, Joaquin Antonio Gomez, Joaquin Antonio Gomez Camacho, Joaquin Antonio Camacho-Gomez. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 5 felony.
• Angel Ortega Martinez, male, 64. Height 6 feet, weight 144 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Angel Martinez, Angel Martinez Ortega, Angel Ortega, Pink Panther. Tattoo on the left shoulder. His original probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a Class 6 felony.
• Casiano Acosta, male, 37. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 163 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Cachito Acosta. Tattoos: “LA” on right arm, “Gregory” on chest in script writing. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Donald Foster Anderson, male, 44. Height 6 feet 3 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Carpe Diem” on the right forearm, “Respect Loyalty” on the right hand, cross with “Mom” and “RIP 1953-2014” on the left forearm, “Family Forever” on the left hand and “Anderson” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.