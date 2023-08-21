As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Joaquin Antonio Camacho Gomez, male, 33. Height 6 feet, weight 155 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Joaquin Camacho, Joaquin Antonio Camacho, Joaquinn Camacho, Joaquin A. Camacho Gomez, Joaquin Antonio Camacho Gomez, Joaquin Antonio Gomez, Joaquin Antonio Gomez Camacho, Joaquin Antonio Camacho-Gomez. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 5 felony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you