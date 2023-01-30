As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Janessa Avila, female, 22. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 123 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Resisting Arrest, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Jennifer Marie Richards, female, 43. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 138 pounds. Blonde hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jennifer Marie, Jennifer M. Richards. Scars on the right leg and left hand. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Aggravated Assault, a Class 4 felony.
• Sarah Isabel Castanon, female, 23. Heifht 5 feet 7 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Bella Castanon. Tattoos: “323” on the left foot, a semi-colon on the left thumb. diamonds, barcode, owl, lotus flower, “N” and heart on the fingers, and dots on the toes of both feet. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 5 felony, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Joaquin Antonio Camacho Gomez, male, 32. Height 6 feet, weight 155 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Joaquin Camacho, Joaquin Antonio Camacho, Joaquinn Camacho, Joaquin A. CamachoGomez, Joaquin Gomez, Joaquin Antonio Gomez, Joaquin Antonio GomezCamancho. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Shoplifting, a Class 5 felony, and Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 5 felony.