As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Adrian Buenrostro Ramirez, male, 28. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 183 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Adrian RamirezBuenrostro, Adrian Ramirez, Adrian Buenrostro. Tattoos: dot on the right wrist, three dots on the right collar bone, three dots on the left wrist. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 felony.
• Sheri Lynn Farrell, female 58. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Sheri Lynn Smouse. Tattoos: and angel and mermaid on the right leg, butterfly on the right ankle, and a rose and a butterfly on the hip. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• George Thomas Tedeski, male 62. Height 5 feel 11 inches, weight 175 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Alias: George Tedeschi, George Thomas Tedeschi, George T, Tedescho, George Thomas Tedfschi. Tattoo: a snake and a heart on the right forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• David Anthony Griego, male 57. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 210 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Dave George George, David George George, David Gridd, David A. Grigg, Daved A. Grigo, David A. Grigo. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug parafernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class six felony.