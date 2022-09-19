As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Jacob Brian Nelson, male, 33. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jacob Nelson. Tattoos: skull on the right leg, cross on the right arm and a skull on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Aggravated Harassment per Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony.

