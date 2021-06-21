As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Kathryn Mary Davidiet, female, 62. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 184 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Kathryn Mary Davidson. Tattoos: “Cat” on the right leg; a palm tree, cat and sun on the left leg, and a ying yang symbol on the left arm. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Bianca Roxann Macias, female, 26. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 156 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Bianca Belle Macias, Bianca RoxannBelle Macias, Dianca Roxann Macias. Tattoo: tattoos on the chest. Her probation violation is for the conviction of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Thomas Lee Ford, male, 25, Height 6 feet 1 inches, weight 148 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Caveman Ford, Caveman Loc Ford. Tattoos: “Erica” on the right hand; money bag with “MOB,” clown in straight jacket, joker and “928” on the right arm; Celtic shield and lips on the neck; “Bo Ray” on the left hand; skull and roses, hornet, Arizona flag, brass knuckles and Roman numerals on the left arm, and “Kristal” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of marijuana for sale, a Class 5 felony.
• Anthony James Bedoya, male 24. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Tattoo: “Courageous” on the face. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony.