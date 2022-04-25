As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Salvador Ariesto Quiroz, male 45. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 145 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Sal Alvarez, Sal Quiroz Alvarez, Salvador Alvarez, Francisco Guzman, Salvador Quiros, Alvador Quiroz, Ariesto Salvador Quiroz, Aristeo Salvador. Tattoos: “Frenso” on the upper right arm, “E.S.” on the upper left arm,bbrass knuckles and paw prints on the right wrist, paw prints on the left finger, “Thug life” and “M” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamina, a Class 6 felony.
• Daniel Manzano Lopez, male, 41. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 150 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Criminal Lopez, Danny Lopez, Daniel Lopez Manzano, Criminal, Danny. Tattoos: a scorpion image on the right shoulder, “04-25-08” on the left finger, and “Lopez” and “Selina” on the back. Scar on the head. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted trafficking in stolen property, a Class 4 felony.
• Michael Luis Padilla, male, 59. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 165 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: a rose on the left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Allen James Carnley, male, 36. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 168 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Alan Carley, Allan Cranley, James Allen Conley. Tattoos: jester, prison bars, handcuff, broken clock and “J-bird,” on the upper right arm; biohazard symbol and “Only God knows why” on the upper left arm; sun on the right forearm; spider web on the right elbow; “FOB” on the right hand; “DILL” on the right finger; spade with wings on the neck; clown face and :wanted on the left forearm; “100% midnight rider” on the left hand, “IGAF” on fingers of the left hand; “Outlaws never die” on the chest; two demon faces, tattoo of woman and praying hands on the back, and a demon on the abdomen. He has a scar on the back and is missing a portion of the right pinkie. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted organized retail theft, a Class 5 felony.