As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Jesus Cazares Jr., male, 32. Height 5 feet, 5 inches, weight 108 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jesus Aguirre, Jesus Casarez. Tattoos or other distinguishing marks: scar on the lower lip. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 4 felony.
• Ramon Coronel, male, 35. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 154 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Lil Wicked Coronel, Ramon Velarde Coronel, Wicked X. Tattoos and other distinguishing marks: “L” and “B” on the right shoulder, “Marilou” and a face on the right arm, “Daniela” on the neck, three dots on the left wrist, “T” on the left shoulder, “MV” on the left finger, “Layla” on the left arm, “Little Town” on the head, three dots on the face, “Coronel,” “Little Town” and “LT” on the chest, and scars on the left hand and arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Mary Cruz, female, 37. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Dolores Cruz, Maria Cruz. Tattoos: “Leslie” and “Sophia” on the right wrist; hummingbird on the right shoulder; spade and stars on the right leg; “Gabriela” on the left wrist; Tazmania devil, “Maria,” “Jose,” “Michael” and “Cynthia” on the left leg; “Raymond” and stars on the left arm, and “Ella” and “Emma” on the chest. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Armando Louis Diaz, 54. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 175 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of facilitation to commit theft, a Class 6 felony.