As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Joey Gilbert Serna, male, 36. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 225 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Gilbert Joey Serna, Joey Serna, Joey G. Serna. Tattoos: skull and blue rose on the right knee; cross, rose and Monopoly character on the right arm; eagle on the right ankle; “Kwatsan”, skull and bear on the neck; feathers on the left leg, and “Serna” and “CA Wingtown” on the back. His probation violation if for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.

