As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Joey Gilbert Serna, male, 36. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 225 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Gilbert Joey Serna, Joey Serna, Joey G. Serna. Tattoos: skull and blue rose on the right knee; cross, rose and Monopoly character on the right arm; eagle on the right ankle; “Kwatsan”, skull and bear on the neck; feathers on the left leg, and “Serna” and “CA Wingtown” on the back. His probation violation if for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Juan Manuel Atayde Rodriguez, male, 42. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 146 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Juan Ataayde, Juan Rodriguez Ataayde, Juan Atayde, Juan M. Atayde, Juan Rodriguez Atayde, Juan A. Rodriguez, Juan Atayde Rodriguez, Juan M. Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez, Juan Ataayde Rodriguez, Juan Manuel RodriguezAtayde. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Yvonne Victoria Vigil, female, 37. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 185 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Yvonne Halama. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Endangerment, a Class 6 felony, and Criminal damage, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Alicia Monserrat Gamez, female, 19. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Alicia Gamez. Tattoos: a photo outline on the right arm, snake on the left arm. She has a mole on the cheek. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony.