As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Ronald Douglas Yates, male, 53. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 175 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Humberto Ramos Jr., male, 35. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 216 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Cricket, Cricket Ramos, Crickett Ramos, Bird, Humberto Solis Ramos, Solis Humberto Jr. Ramos, Humberto Ramos Solis, Humberto Solis Ramos. Tattoos and other distinguishing marks: “Caleci,” sun with a face and a clown face on the right arm, “Natalie” on the left arm, praying hands on the chest, scar from a knife wound on the right arm and a scar on the back of the head. His probation violation is for the original conviction of aggravated domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Annais Bernice Valdez, female, 34, Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 240 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Annais Cabrera, Annais Bernice Cabrera. Tattoos: “Bash” and “Sean” on the right wrist and the image of a star behind the left ear. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of two counts of attempted aggravated domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Johnny Roebuck Jr., male, 61. Height 5’7”, weight 171. White hair, blue eyes. Tattoos and other distinguishing marks: eyeball on the right arm, a scar on the right wrist, scar on the right elbow and a scar on the forehead. His probation violation is for the original conviction of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.