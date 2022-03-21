As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Rosa Elena Lagos, female, 46. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 160 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Rosa Elena Carrillo, Rosa Elena Carrillo Lagos. Tattoos: “Leopoldo” on the right thigh, Chinese letters on the neck, butterfly on the left shoulder, “Adrian” on the back. Scar on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted money laundering, a Class 4 felony.
• Gregory Scott Byrd, male, 53. Height 6 feet 4 inches, weight 220 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Scar on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Alejandro Cesar Ortiz, male 35. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 146 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Hitler X, Alejandro Melendrez-Orengo, Alex Ortiz. Tattoo: “Aaliyah” on the abdomen. Pierced ears. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Brenda Edith Leyva Soriano, female, 26. Height 4 feet, 11 inches, weight 142 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Brenda Leyva, Sorano Edith Leyva, Brenda Soriano. Her probation violation is for the conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.